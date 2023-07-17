Eniola Badmus dedicates award to youths berated

Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus is now reaping the rewards of her unwavering support and dedication to Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

Despite facing heavy backlash during the presidential election, Badmus fearlessly declared her love for Tinubu, becoming one of the most criticized celebrities in Nigeria.

However, she remained undeterred by the trolling and has now received recognition for her loyalty.

The popular actress was recently honoured with an award from the APC Youth Stakeholders Forum, an event that left her thrilled and grateful.

Taking to her Instagram page, Badmus dedicated the award to the youth who, like her, faced backlash and curses for believing in the…