FMDQ exchange lists Eunisell’s N3.31bn CP issuance

FMDQ Exchange Limited has approved the quotation of the ₦1.41 billion Series III and ₦1.90 billion Series IV Commercial Papers of Eunisell Limited under its ₦10 billion Issuance Programme on its Platform.

Eunisell Limited is a leading chemical and speciality fluid management company, supplying key products and offering production solutions to a wide range of customers operating in Africa in the oil and gas, manufacturing, and automotive industries.

The proceeds of the Eunisell Limited CP, according to a statement by the management, will be used to support general corporate purposes and short-term funding requirements.

Reacting to the successful CP Issuance, the firm’s…