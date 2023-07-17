Ganduje tackles Gov yusuf for faulting Tinubu’s palliative plan

Former Kano state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje has condemned the incumbent governor of the state, Abba Yusuf for criticisng the fuel subsidy palliatives package of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

This was just as Ganduje called on the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) government to always approach governance with ease, “and stop making statements capable of jeopardising the peace and development of the state.”

Speaking on behalf of the immediate past governor, former commissioner for information and internal affairs, Comrade Muhammad Garba, in a statement urged Governor Yusuf’s government to, “initiate concrete interim palliatives rather than picking hole in Federal…