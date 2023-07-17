Gov Buni flags off construction of  N5bn Yobe roads 

Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, on Monday flagged off construction of two road projects in water locked communities after 50 years of pleading with successive administrations in the state.

Karasuwa-Galu community in Yobe State had since 1973 sought for extension of the Gashua-Nguru federal road project to the village without success and had remained without a motorable road.

Similarly, an ancient village, Masaba community, had sought for construction of a road to link their community with other communities from previous administrations but remained without a motorable road.

Mamman Mohammed, DG Press and Media Affairs in a statement disclosed that while performing the…