Halt proposed electricity tariff increase, OPC tells Tinubu

The President of the Oodua People’s Congress (OPC), Otunba Wasiu Afolabi, has made an appeal to President Bola Tinubu, urging him to prevent the proposed increase in electricity tariffs from being implemented.

As previously reported by Tribune Online, the distribution companies in Nigeria (Discos) had suggested a rise in electricity tariffs and subsequently approached the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) to review them upward.

In response, the OPC issued a statement on Sunday through its General Secretary, Bunmi Fasehun, denouncing the move as “anti-people, oppressive, unjustified, and aimed at discrediting the new regime of President Bola Tinubu.”

In…