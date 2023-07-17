‘I struck him 3 times with pestle’ Houseboy confesses to killing employer in Anambra

A houseboy confessed to killing his employer with a pestle in Awka, the Anambra State capital. He said, ”I struck him three times with a pestle.”

The suspect worked as a housekeeper for the deceased, Chima Anolue, a lecturer in the Psychology Department at Nnamdi Azikiwe University in Awka.

On the night of Friday, July 14, 2023, in Ifite village, Awka, Anolue was attacked with a pestle during a fight between him and the domestic staff.

The suspect is also accused of bruising the deceased’s body with a knife after being unconscious to make it appear as if a third party had attacked him.

The suspect was arrested by local security personnel, and he admitted to the crime…