NERC to engage stakeholders as DisCos seek electricity tariff increase 

Following an application for tariff increase filed by the electricity distribution companies ( DisCos), the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has said it will conduct a Rate Case Hearing.

It said the move was in line with its rule-making process and in the exercise of the powers conferred by the Electricity Act.

The Regulator in a notice of application said the request for rate review is premised on the need to incorporate changes in macroeconomic parameters and other factors affecting the quality of service, operations and sustainability of the companies.

“Pursuant to Section 116 (1) and 2(a&b) of the Electricity Act 2023 and other extant rules, the eleven…