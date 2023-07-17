Police recover trailer load of cement stolen in Delta

Police operatives attached to Area Command Headquarters, Ihiala, working with operatives of Anambra State Vigilante in Okija, in the Council Area, on Saturday, recovered one HOWO trailer with Reg. No. Delta AKU 247 XB conveying 1000 bags of stolen cement.

The State Police Public Relations Officer DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, who disclosed this in a statement, said information revealed that the truck was hijacked at gunpoint by yet unidentified persons on Friday, July 14, at Obiliokite in Delta.

According to Tochukwu, the armed criminals on sighting the joint patrol comprising of the Police and Vigilantes along the Onitsha-Owerri expressway pulled off the road at Okija, abandoned the…