Police rescue 2 kidnapped victims in FCT community

Operatives of the Nigerian Police, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command, in the early hours of Sunday, responded to a distress call following the kidnap of two residents by suspected bandits, which led to the rescue of the victims.

Our reporter learnt that exchange of gunfire between police and the hoodlums forced the hoodlums to abandon the victims and flee into the bush.

Residents of Mpape community had told newsmen earlier, how gunmen believed to be seven in number, invaded the area between 1am and 2am in the wee hours and took away the two residents.

“They were shooting sporadically, causing residents to wake up and started calling the police”.

“After sometime…