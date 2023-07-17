Police rescue 3 abductees ‘chained to building pillars’, arrest suspects in Anambra 

Operatives of the Nigerian Police, Anambra State Command, have rescued three abductees chained to house pillars by suspected insurgents at Okija, in Ihiala Local Government Area of the state.

The rescue information was contained in a statement issued to Journalists in Awka, on Sunday, by the State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu.

The statement reads, “On 14/07/2023 at about 1600hrs (4pm), Police Operatives from Rapid Response Squad, Awkuzu acting on credible information stormed the compound of one Onyeka Aduba alias Totoritor at Umuohi Village, Okija and rescued three abducted citizens chained to building pillars by insurgents.

“Two suspects, namely,…