Senator Plang demands increased military surveillance

Senator Diket Plang, the representative of Plateau Central in Plateau State, has made a passionate appeal to the military, urging them to expand their surveillance in Mangu local government area to include farming areas.

The aim is to address a new trend of crime where bandits are destroying farms.

In a statement he personally signed, Senator Plang strongly condemned the destruction of farms by bandits, describing it as a tactic to further burden the already traumatized people, who are predominantly farmers and subject them to hardship.

He emphasized that the impact of this situation would extend beyond the local government alone, affecting the entire state and even Nigeria at…