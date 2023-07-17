Stanbic IBTC Bank takes financial solutions to SME owners

Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, has further supported SMEs in Nigeria by storming markets across different states in Nigeria to introduce financial solutions that can transform their businesses.

In line with its commitment to driving the growth of small and medium-scale businesses across the country, Stanbic IBTC Bank is collaborating with various businesses to drive growth and scale by providing tailor-made financial solutions.

This ranges from flexible loans to specialised products to fuel business growth, a dynamic community of like-minded entrepreneurs for collaboration and networking and business advisory from renowned experts within the…