Tribute to Mummy G.O at 75

AT seventy, five years ago I put this tribute together and I believe it is still relevant today. My encounters with you at different times have left sweet memories in my soul. I have chronicled them below.

Are you waiting for MGO?

The very first time I would be privileged to enter Redemption Camp was during one of the Feast of Esther Conference. I think it was the 7th year of the Feast of Esther. My husband insisted I see Mummy. I had never set my eyes on her. I went to her office with a gift and I asked to see Pastor Folu Adeboye. The secretary told me to sit down. Not quite long, another woman came out and asked if I was waiting for Mummy G.O. And I said No. She left….