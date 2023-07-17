We uncovered 2,300 ghost workers, saved N220m — Abia govt

Abia State Government says it has saved over N220 million on monthly wage bill following ongoing verification of civil servants and other public workers in the State.

State Accountant General, Deaconess Njum Onyemenam made this disclosure Monday, stating that the huge savings was made using a unified payment system.

Onyemenam, spoke after a meeting with the state Governor, Dr Alex Otti, adding that the verification exercise is still ongoing, while the government hopes to make more savings.

“So far, we have been able to save N220 million from the ongoing verification of workers in the state, local governments and pensioners.

“Not less than 2,300 ghost names have been weeded…