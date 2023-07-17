Why we celebrated Father’s Day for the first time —Nutri Milk

CWAY Food and Beverages’ flagship brand, Nutri Milk, said the decision to organise the maiden edition of its Father’s Day celebration, stemmed from the need to recognise and appreciate the significant roles fathers and father figures play in the family and society at large.

The company’s Managing Director, Arun Bhintade, stressed the commitment of the brand to fostering a sense of love and togetherness within families.

“Nutri Milk’s brand essence is centered on creating amazing experiences and sharing love, as we consider ourselves a family- oriented brand. We recognise the significant role fathers and father figures play in our lives so it is important that we also…