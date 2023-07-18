Action Alliance chieftain Udeze tackles INEC over doctored NWC list

National chairman of the Action Alliance(AA), Kenneth Udeze, has condemned attempts by some staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission( INEC) to allegedly tamper with the list of the party’s National Working Committee on the commission’s website.

Udeze, in a letter to the INEC chairman, Yakubu Mahmood, by his counsel, Emeka Ozoani (SAN), alleged that some unscrupulous staff of the electoral body, allegedly replaced his name with that of Adekunle Omo-Aje, as the national chairman of the opposition party. And owed to explore all legal measures to bring all those involved to book, noting that illegality will not be allowed to stand.

The AA chairman, while…