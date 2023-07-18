All you need to know about the disease

Nigeria reported its first anthrax outbreak on Monday, July 17 a few weeks after the federal government warned Nigerians against the consumption of hides (ponmo) as well as smoked and bush meat.

This was contained in a statement with subject ‘CONFIRMATION OF FIRST ANTHRAX CASE IN NIGERIA’, signed by the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr Ernest Umakhihe.

Umakhihe in confirming the first case said it was detected in Niger, close to the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, on a farm and confirmed on Sunday, July 16, 2023, by the National Veterinary Research Institute (NVRI)-Vom, Plateau State.

Anthrax can be deadly, and on a large scale…