CORRUPTION is often thought of as a problem that mostly affects developing countries, but the truth is all the nations of the world, developed and developing, are facing the problem. It is a global problem that recognises no boundaries and can be unearthed anywhere. Nations after nations are devising, deploying and sustaining legal frameworks, institutions, and capacities to prevent, detect, and prosecute corruption. Fearing that corruption would ‘’doom the party and state’’ China’s Xi Jinpeng went hard on ‘’tigers and files’’, that is corrupt high ranking officials and petty civil servants. Lethal injection is commonly used for ‘’economic crimes’’,…