Court declares Hassan Abdullahi NNPP candidate

Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court in Abuja, on Tuesday, declared Hassan Abdullahi, as the validly elected candidate of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), for the November 11 governorship election for Kogi state.

The Judge made the order while delivering judgment in a suit filed by Abdullahi challenging his removal as the winner of the NNPP governorship primary election for Kogi state.

The court also ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to recognise Abdullahi as the governorship candidate of NNPP immediately and to remove the name of one Musa Mubarak, which was hitherto forwarded to the commission by the party.

Defendants in the suit…