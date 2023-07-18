Court jails two internet fraudsters in Kwara 

Justice Adenike Akinpelu of the Kwara State High Court sitting in Ilorin on Tuesday, convicted a 24-year-old Francis Stephen Oke Eghele for presenting himself to be a female American woman in order to defraud unsuspecting victims.

He was convicted alongside one Adeniyi Adekunle Aliyu from Iworoko, Ado Ekiti, Irepodun/Ifelodun Local Government Area of Ekiti State over similar offence.

The duo of Francis and Adeniyi were arraigned on separate charges by the Ilorin zonal command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Count 2 of the charge against Francis reads:

“That you, Stephen Oke Eghele (a.k.a Sugarmom) sometime in July, 2022 or thereabout at Ilorin, Kwara…