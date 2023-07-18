Drama as police officers block EFCC agents from raiding Adamu’s Abuja residence

Anti-graft agents came under attack on Sunday night while trying to enforce a search warrant at the Abuja residence of Abdullahi Adamu, chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress.

It was gathered that the agents from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission arrived around 8:00 pm at Mr Adamu’s house on Ali Akilu Crescent, by Aso Rock Presidential Villa, and immediately met resistance from police orderlies attached to the politician.

A standoff immediately was said to have ensued, after the police officers said no one would be permitted to enter the premises because it was already past 6:00 p.m. The officers insisted, despite being shown a warrant duly signed by a…