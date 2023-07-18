Lagos govt vows to sustain APPEALS project

Based on the various successes recorded within the six years of implementing the Agro-Processing, Productivity Enhancement and Livelihood Improvement Support (APPEALS) project in Nigeria, and particularly, Lagos State, the state government said it will sustain the programme despite the completion of the partnership with the World Bank.

Agro-Processing, Productivity Enhancement and Livelihood Support (APPEALS) is a World Bank-assisted project implemented through the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development in six participating states of Cross River, Enugu, Kaduna, Kano, Kogi and Lagos.

It is a six-year project that runs between 2017 and 2023 to enhance agricultural…