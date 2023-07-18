Man who macheted wife to death over N55,000 says ‘my mother is the cause’

A 44-year-old man, Ejowor Augustine Golah, has put the blame of his murdering his wife with a machete on his mother, saying that she was the one manipulating him physically and spiritually.

Golah was recently paraded with other suspects at the headquarters of Delta State Police Command in Asaba. He was alleged of killing his wife with a machete.

The Commissioner of Police, Wale Abass, said at the press briefing that on June 16, at about 5pm, the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Ovwian Aladja Division got a report that a woman, Felicia Catibekpe, was murdered by a suspect. The police commissioner said that he fled after committing the crime.

“On receipt of this…