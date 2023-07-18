New fuel price: Beginning of hard time under APC, LP reacts

The Labour Party (LP) has described the consequence of fuel subsidy removal without interventions to cushion the impact on Nigerians across all divide as a foretaste of the suffering the All Progressives Congress will mete out on Nigerians.

The Party in a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary of the Labour Party, Pastor Obiora Ifoh said Nigerians do not deserve this treatment from the ruling All Progressives Congress.

The statement reads: “The Labour Party has said that the latest adjustment in the petroleum Pump Price is just the beginning of hard times Nigerians will be facing under the All Progressives Congress-led administration.