Paucity of funds, inflation hurting real estate industry

Paucity of funds, high inflationary trend in the economy and exchange rates have been adduced for the seemingly downward trend in the real estate sector.

Despite various efforts by real estate developers to keep the sector bubbling, high cost of building materials and bureaucracy associated with planning/building approval have not helped the situation.

Speaking with the Nigerian Tribune in an interview, the Managing Director/ CEO Fame Oyster & Co. Nigeria, Mr. Olufemi Oyedele, explained that the activities in the real estate industry seemed to be on downward trend because of the paucity of funds in the economy.

According to him, exorbitant prices of building materials have…