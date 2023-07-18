PHOTOS: British actor Idris Elba flaunts Nigeria’s 1996 Super Eagles custom jersey

Hollywood actor, Idriss Elba has thrilled Nigerians on social media after pictures of him sporting a 1996 custom Super Eagles jersey to the men’s final at Wimbledon broke the internet.

Elba and his wife Sabrina attended Sunday’s final with their dapper appearance taking the shine.



The model looked stunning in a cremas while the British actor decked out in a vintage Super Eagles shirt on a black pants with designer trainers.

Elba had in the past shown his love for Africa football with the recent being his support for the Ghana’s Black Stars during the 2022 World Cup.

This time around, the actor chose to express his admiration for Nigeria when he attended the Wimbledon…