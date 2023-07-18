Reps probe outbreak of Anthrax in Suleja, Niger

The House of Representatives announced plans on Tuesday to investigate the outbreak of anthrax disease, which was reportedly discovered in Suleja, Niger State.

The resolution was passed following the adoption of a motion of Urgent Public Importance sponsored by Hon. Adamu Tanko, who called for the House’s intervention.

In his lead debate, Hon. Tanko acknowledged the report of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development regarding the presence of anthrax in Nigeria.

“The House also acknowledges the laboratory test conducted on the collected samples by the National Veterinary Research Institute, which confirmed the first reported case at a livestock farm located…