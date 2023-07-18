Rotary Club donates mosquito nets, diapers, others to Oyo healthcare centre

The Rotary Club of Oluyole Estate, Ibadan, has donated mother and child items to the Odo Ona Primary Healthcare Centre in Ibadan South West Local Government Area of Oyo State.

Speaking during the presentation of the items to the healthcare centre on Tuesday, the president of the club, Rotarian Olusegun Aremu, said that the gesture was in line with Rotary’s Maternal and Child mandate.

He said the idea is to assist mothers and their children through the provision of basic items like mosquito nets, diapers, blankets and socks, among others.

Aremu said: “The gesture is one of the mandates of the Rotary; that we have to care for the health of the mother and child, and we have a…