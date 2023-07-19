A tribute to professor Felix Ekechi

Professor Felix Ekechi, an eminent historian, died on July 14, 2023, at 89. He was many things to many people−a teacher, scholar, legend, community leader, father, husband, grandfather, and many more. To me, he was a tireless intellectual and a mentor. We had many great mutual friends, including Professor Bessie House-Soremekun and the late Professors Boniface Obichere and Don Ohadike. We shared meals in our homes. We exchanged jokes. We resolved conflicts with colleagues, and we discussed Nigeria.

He told me stories, memorable ones. After he completed his Ph.D., he was bent on returning to Nigeria, as members of his generation returned to Africa within days of defending…