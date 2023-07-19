APC’s N617/litre petrol pump price extortionate, provocative – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described as extortionate and provocative the N617 per litre price of fuel that it said was endorsed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration.

In a statement issued on Wednesday by its national spokesman, Debo Ologunagba, the party blamed the hike in price on APC’s alleged maladministration and “exhibition of extreme insensitivity and callousness towards Nigerians.”

The Party observed that the increase was worsening the already suffocating economic situation under the APC and has the capability of triggering a very serious crisis in the country if not abated.

The statement added: “It is appalling that instead of…