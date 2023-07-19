Community protests Police intimidation, harassment in Anambra

Some community leaders in Isuaniocha , Awka North Local Government Area of Anambra State have called on the Inspector General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun to probe into the activities of one Inspector Bitrus Dauda in the community.

The people alleged that the Police Inspector, Dauda from Homicide Department, Force CID Abuja , has been a willing tool in the hands of some persons who are bent on destroying Isuaniocha Community over their selfish interest.

One of leaders and Former President General of the Community, Chief Tony Onyeagolu while speaking with journalists in Awka, wondered why the same wanted persons in the Isuaniocha , will pay a human Rights defender Okechukwu Nwanguma…