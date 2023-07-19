Federal University Gusau rusticates 13 students for gross

The Management of Federal University Gusau (FUGUS) in Zamfara State has expelled and rusticated thirteen (13) students for gross misconduct in the state.

In a press release issued on Wednesday in Gusau by the information officer of the University, Umar Usman, it was stated that the decision was reached at the 82nd meeting held on 5th July 2023.

He disclosed that the management had considered the report and recommendations forwarded to it by the Students Disciplinary Committee and expelled seven students, while six were rusticated for gross misconduct.

“The affected students were found guilty of various offences that contravened the laws and regulations governing the conduct…