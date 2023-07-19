Gov Bago to appoint 100 women in cabinet

Governor Umaru Bago of Niger State has revealed that 100 appointments will be given to women by his administration this week.

The Governor made the disclosure when he received the Executives of the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), led by its Chairperson Mrs. Bola Jibogun at the government house Minna.

Bago said the appointments would be in fulfilment of his promise to carry women along in the implementation of his policies and programmes.

He announced that out of the 100 appointments, FIDA will have a Coordinator and two Senior Special Assistants.

The Governor assured them of working closely with them to address gender-related issues.

The Governor maintained…