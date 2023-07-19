Harnessing the power of public relations for social good

PUBLIC relations is often misunderstood as a mere mechanism for organisations to uphold a favorable image in the eyes of their stakeholders, aimed solely at accumulating goodwill. However, such a limited perception fails to grasp the true potential of public relations. In celebration of the World Public Relations Day 2023, it is important to recognize that the power of public relations can be harnessed for social good and can become a formidable instrument for driving transformative change. Rather than solely focusing on managing public perception, public relations possesses the ability to shape and mold narratives, foster dialogue, and influence stakeholder decisions. It…