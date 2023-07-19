Honey for health – Tribune Online

Honey is a natural sweet fluid made by honeybees using the nectar of flowering plant. It contains sugar as well as a mix of amino acids, vitamins, minerals, iron, zinc and antioxidants.

Aside being used as a natural sweetener, honey has other effective components that are anti-inflammatory, antioxidant and antibacterial making it a natural household recipe to treat minor ailments like coughs and treat burns or promote wound healing.

It is a product that has several potential health benefits especially in terms of home remedies and alternative medicine treatments.

Honey contains important bioactive plant compounds and antioxidants like flavonoids and phenolic acids that help…