Kwara govt declares Wednesday work-free for workers

Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq has approved the observance of every Muharram 1 as a work-free day in the state, a policy pronouncement that fulfils longstanding yearnings of the Muslim community in the State.

This was contained in a statement signed Tuesday and made available to newsmen by the State Government.

“The Governor has thoroughly considered the longstanding requests from various quarters of the state. He has, therefore, approved that the day be observed henceforth (annually) as work-free in Kwara, as is obtainable in many other states of the country.

“Consequently, Wednesday July 19, 2023, which is equivalent to the first day of Islamic lunar…