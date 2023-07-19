Production commencement deadline not exceeded — Spokesperson

As Nigerians await the coming onboard of petroleum products from Dangote’s multi-billion dollar refinery project, the Company on Wednesday said the promise to commence production by July/ August was still on course as the month has yet ended.

Aliko Dangote, Nigeria’s billionaire businessman, had during the inauguration of the refinery in May 2023, said the refinery’s first products will be in the market before the end of July or beginning of August this year.

With 19 days into the month and with the new petrol pump price, Nigerians are anxious to know how the project would impact the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) amidst oil marketers’ calls for completion of the…