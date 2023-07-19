Register on NiDCOM portal for proper identification, Abike Dabiri urges Diasporans 

The Chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has urged Nigerians abroad to register on the NIDCOM’s portal for proper identification in case of emergency.

Dabiri-Erewa made the call at a press conference to brief journalists on National Diaspora Day, themed: “Consolidating the Diaspora engagement on national development.”

Dabiri-Erewa explained that this is necessary to avoid the Sudan experience where many Nigerian students were not captured for evacuation at the outbreak of conflict in Sudan

She said the official figure of Nigerians in Sudan before the outbreak of hostility was much less than the actual figure as many of the students…