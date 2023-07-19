Soludo, Nwoye congratulate Peter Obi at 62

The Governor of Anambra State, Professor Charles Soludo, has congratulated the Presidential Candidate of Labour Party in the last general elections, Mr. Peter Obi, on the occasion of his 62nd birthday anniversary.

Mr Peter Gregory Obi is a businessman and politician who served as Governor of Anambra State under the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) from March to November 2006, February to May 2007, and June 2007 to March 2014.

According to the congratulatory message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Christian Aburime, the governor stated that on behalf of the government and good people of Anambra State, “we join other well meaning Nigerians to wish Mr Peter Obi…