The Okeho Exodus: How a people resettled among hills to stem invasion

A review of Olutayo Irantiola’s play, The Okeho Exodus by Akeem Akinniyi

Olutayo Irantiola’s The Okeho Exodus is a historical play set in 1916 but written in a modern-day language and filled with elements that will not alienate a reader in these present times.

The play revisits the past of the descendants of Okeho who resettled among the hills along with 10 villages to stem the tide of invasion by the Dahomey and Fulanis. What follows are intrigues of betrayal, and bastardisation of culture by colonialists which eventually leads to the tragic end of not only the king but the loss of the town’s sovereignty to the colonial masters.

The theme of betrayal dominates the play…