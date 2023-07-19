Why I didn’t go to the Bench —C.J Aremu, SAN

Chief Mrs. Connie Jean Aremu, SAN, though a Ghanaian, today marks her 50th year at the Nigerian Bar. She spoke to Tayo Lewis on some of her experiences at the Bar. Excepts:

Why law?

I studied law without encouragement from anybody. When l was a little girl, l saw my father reading the newspapers. There was in it this woman with something on her head (the Barrister’s wig). So, l asked my father: What is this on the woman’s head? He said: “That is what they wear when they go to court.” I then told him. “Daddy, l would love to wear that when l grow up. I would love to be a lawyer.” From then on, it was an ambition which l pursued with such vigour that l was annoyed…