ASIS international sub-saharan African confab

Abuja, Nigeria’s Federal Capital Territory (FCT), is set to host security professionals from across the globe for the first ASIS International Sub-Saharan African conference, which aims to propose and explore new ideas for improving security in Africa.

The 2023 conference, themed “Managing security risks in Volatile, Uncertain, Complex, Ambiguous, Digital (VUCAD) Africa”, is scheduled for July 26-28.

It is expected to have Nigeria’s President, Bola Tinubu, the National Security Adviser (NSA), Security Service Chiefs, FCTA Permanent Secretary, Olusade Adesola, ASIS President, and other keynote speakers from Ghana, South Africa, Europe, and around the world.

Making this…