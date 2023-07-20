Customs reaffirms support for Lekki Port operations

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has reaffirmed its support for the seamless operations of the Lekki Deep Sea Port as a key contributor to the national economy.

The Acting Comptroller General, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, gave this assurance during his first official visit to the port in Ibeju Lekki, Lagos, on Wednesday.

Adeniyi stated that the NCS would provide all necessary support to Lekki Port to facilitate and boost trade in Nigeria in line with the mandate of the Nigeria Customs Service.

He highlighted the significance of the port as an avenue to generate foreign exchange, attract foreign investment, create jobs for Nigerians, and increase revenue for the government.

“We…