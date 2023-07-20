Equities market turns bearish as investors lose N5.17bn

Equities trading at the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) turned bearish to close marginally lower by 0.01 per cent on Wednesday.

The domestic bourse slipped as the All-Share Index (ASI) closed 0.01 per cent weaker to settle at 63,757.23 basis points.

Basically, profit-taking activities in Geregu Power and Access Holdings kept the market in the negative terrain having dipped in share prices by 10.0 per cent and 1.9 per cent, respectively.

Thus, the Month-to-Date (MTD) and Year-to-Date (YTD) returns remained at +4.6 per cent and +24.4 per cent, respectively.

Equities investors, therefore, lose N5.17 billion as the market capitalization closed lower by 0.01 per cent to settle at…