I read 18 hours daily, pray hard like it is war, LASU best graduate reveals

Lagos State University (LASU) best-graduating student for the 2021/2022 academic session, Aminat Yusuf, has disclosed that a combination of intensive reading and praying is the secret behind her academic excellence.

The Law student, who graduated with a perfect 5.0 cumulative grade point average (CGPA), revealed this in an interview with BBC Pidgin.

According to her, graduating with a first class is not child’s play, adding that it requires a lot of hard work, dedication, and passion.

She stated that she usually reads for 18 hours a day, saying that she normally spends almost her entire day shuffling between the library and the mosque.

