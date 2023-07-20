Last two aviation ministers performed woefully — Senator Adele

A Chief Executive of King Air, one of Nigeria’s domestic airlines, Senator Musa Adede has called on the Federal Government to urgently intervened in the aviation sector with a view to tackling the myriad of challenges confronting it.

Speaking at the second Quarterly Brunch Breakfast Meeting organised by the sector’s pressure group, Aviation Round Table Safety Initiative (ASRTI) in Lagos, Adele, who lamented how the sector has been moving from bad to worse, particularly came down heavily on the last two ministers that held sway at the sector.

Accusing them of failing to deliver on the roadmap plan for the sector, the former Senator therefore called for overhaul of the…