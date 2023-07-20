Measles immunisation yet to recover after COVID-19 backslides, WHO, UNICEF warn

NEW data from World Health Organisation (WHO) and United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has shown vaccination against measles, one of the most infectious pathogens, has not recovered after COVID-19 backslide, putting an additional 35.2 million children at risk of infection.

The 2022 WHO and UNICEF Estimates of National Immunisation Coverage, WUENIC and admin data said last year, 21.9 million children missed the routine measles vaccination in their first year of life while an additional 13.3 million did not receive their second dose, placing children in under-vaccinated communities at risk of outbreaks.

The report said global immunisation services reached 4 million more…