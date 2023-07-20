Nigeria’s aviation needs infrastructure to aid 2050 travel by air projection

KEY players across the country’s aviation sector have unanimously agreed that Nigeria needs a civil aviation infrastructure and capability that will support a $13 trillion economy that is projected to become one of the largest populations on earth, with a demonstrated propensity to travel by air by 2050.

In view of the obvious reasons, the key players have called for a total overhaul of the aviation industry to support the projected economic growth and to be repositioned as a leading aviation economy.

At the end of the conference held in Lagos courtesy of Aviation Round Table (ART), the key players cut across the airlines, the aviation agencies and other relevant businesses…