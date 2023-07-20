NNPCL partners UTMOL to drive down cost of cooking gas

As part of efforts to grow the gas market and make cooking gas accessible and affordable to consumers, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited and UTM Offshore Limited on Thursday signed the Heads of Terms Agreement which spells out terms of 20 per cent equity contribution of the NNPCL in the UTM FLNG Project.

The signing ceremony which took place at the NNPCL corporate headquarters in Abuja is a collaborative effort between the two companies to provide clean energy to Nigerians for various uses.

According to the group managing director, UTM Offshore Limited, promoter of the project, Mr Julius Rone, the signing is indicative of UTMOL’s commitment to help bring…