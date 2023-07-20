Ogunlesi, Okobi, others honoured on 2023 PR power list

Group Head of Brands, Communications, Content & CSR at Interswitch,Tomi Ogunlesi, has been recognised on the prestigious PR Power List 2023 by GLG Communications.

Ogunlesi was honoured alongside other industry giants including the GMD, CMC Connect, Yomi Badejo – Okusanya and Amaechi Okobi, the Group Head, Corporate Communications at Access Bank.

This recognition celebrates Ogunlesi’s exceptional contribution to the field of communications and his outstanding achievements in advancing corporate communication strategies.

The PR Power List, a collaborative initiative by GLG Communications, The Guardian Nigeria, and WPRD, acknowledges 50 exemplary PR and communications…